Brilliant bronze for Ireland in Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls final

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey produced a strong finish in the Czech Republic.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 1:23 PM
Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

IRISH PAIR MARGARET Cremen and Aoife Casey have secured a brilliant bronze medal in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Cork duo produced a strong finish to clinch third position, holding off France for a momentous breakthrough medal. Favourites Great Britain took gold, with USA finishing second.

Cremen and Casey, both aged 23, finished eighth at last year’s Olympic Games, where the France crew they edged out today were narrowly beaten to gold.

Great Britain powered into the lead from the get-go this afternoon, leading from pillar to post, as Ireland and France were neck-in-neck for the most part.

Cremen and Casey were third at the halfway point, with USA squeezing into the medal positions and a real battle for bronze unfolding. Ireland came out on top of the sprint finish, clocking a time of 7:00.62.

Earlier today, Irish duo Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan finished fifth in the mixed double sculls final.

It was a big ask from the outside lane, but Ireland never looked like challenging for a medal. Ukraine won, Poland were second, and France home third in the PR2 Mix2x.

A relatively new crew, O’Brien — who won gold yesterday in the PR2 single sculls — and McGowan were fourth in last year’s European Championships, but were unable to improve their position halfway through the Olympic cycle.

Beforehand, the Irish Men’s Four of John Kearney, Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney and Jack Dorney finished second by .08 of a second in the M4- B final. 

The Women’s Pair of Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon were also second home in the W2- B final.

