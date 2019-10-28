This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Further setback for United as Pogba set to be out until December

The midfielder’s ankle injury is proving to be very troublesome.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 10:39 AM
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Paul Pogba is set to be sidelined until December due to an ankle injury.

The United star sustained the problem against Southampton on August 31 and seemingly aggravated it after making two appearances upon his return.

Pogba has not featured since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on September 30 and Solskjaer does not anticipate him returning for another month.

“I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December,” Solskjaer told reporters. “He’ll be out for a while.

“He needs time to fully, fully recover, so I don’t think he’ll be back.

“Maybe Sheffield United [on November 24] after the international break but probably December before you can see him.

“It’s the ankle rather than foot. I’m not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing.”

Pogba – who has been linked to LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus – has made five Premier League appearances this season without scoring for United.

The 26-year-old has managed just six outings in total across all competitions as United sit seventh in the Premier League and feature in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

