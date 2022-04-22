Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Pogba likely to have played his last game for Man United, admits Rangnick

The French midfielder, whose contract expires this summer, picked up a calf injury early on in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

By AFP Friday 22 Apr 2022, 12:58 PM
18 minutes ago 851 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5744966
Ralf Rangnick and Paul Pogba.
Image: PA
Ralf Rangnick and Paul Pogba.
Ralf Rangnick and Paul Pogba.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED INTERIM manager Ralf Rangnick believes Paul Pogba has played his final match for the club after suffering an injury just weeks before his contract runs out at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner, who is a free agent from 1 July, came off with a calf problem early in Tuesday’s chastening 4-0 loss at Liverpool, which makes a top-four Premier League finish unlikely.

“With Paul, as it seems after the scan we did the day before yesterday, it is very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” Rangnick said on Friday.

The France midfielder came through the youth set-up at United and returned from a successful stint with Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee.

Although Pogba has won the Europa League and League Cup in his second spell at United, he has largely been a disappointment, with his lacklustre displays and repeated links with other clubs serving to irritate fans.

The 29-year-old was booed off the pitch when he was substituted during the recent win against Norwich.

Asked if Pogba has played his final match for United, Rangnick said: “The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May.

I don’t think that it is very likely that he will be able to play again.”

Rangnick was speaking the day after United confirmed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag would become the permanent boss at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

“I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to,” he said. “Obviously I told them, at least from what I have seen and known from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he would be a good choice.

“I still believe that he is a very good choice.”

United’s immediate focus is on their match against top-four rivals Arsenal on Saturday, with captain Harry Maguire set to line up in defence.

The England international had to report a bomb threat to police on Thursday and officers conducted a sweep of the home he shares with his fiancee and two young children.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I haven’t seen him because I only got to know about this terrible, terrible thing yesterday afternoon,” said Rangnick. “Since then I haven’t been able to speak with him.

“But again this is another bad sign of the crazy world we’re living in.

“Obviously I feel very sorry for Harry that he had that terrible experience, but he knows that we’re all behind him — the club, everybody, the players, his team-mates.”

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie