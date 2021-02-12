BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 12 February 2021
A central pillar of Dublin hurling calls time on inter-county career after 11 years

‘The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 12 Feb 2021, 9:46 AM
DUBLIN HURLER PAUL Ryan has called time on his inter-county career.

Ryan, 32, announced the news in a heartfelt statement on his Instagram account, thanking those nearest and dearest to him on his 11-year journey at senior level.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s forward bows out with one Leinster senior title from 2013, a National Hurling League crown from 2011 — their first in 72 years — and two Walsh Cup honours.

A mainstay in the blue jersey through the years and a great servant, Ryan finished the ’11 season as top scorer in the senior championship. In ’13, he put in a man-of-the-match display as Dublin beat Galway to lift the Bob O’Keefe Cup for the first time in 52 years.

Ryan also has seven Dublin championship medals to his name, and he’ll continue to line out with his club.

“The time has come for me to call it a day on my inter county career,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s been 11 years of highs and lows and there is so many to thank.

“Tommy for giving me the chance, Dalo for giving me some of the best memories of my life, Pat for bringing me back when I thought I was finished and Mattie for his tireless efforts in trying to bring Dublin hurling to the top. Above all I want to thank my parents Joe and Ann, my family and of course my wife Jess, who, without their love and support none of it would have been possible.


“To my teammates over the years, we had some great times and I wish you all the best lads. Ballyboden St Enda’s, my club, the place where I learnt my trade, I can’t thank you enough for the endless support and I look forward to playing for another few years.

“I cannot sign off without mentioning the great Ray Finn who I’ve soldiered with for my whole career. So much more than a kit man, his support to players who have come, gone and remain is unparalleled. A true Dublin legend who went about his days selflessly.

“The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence.”

“Dublin GAA would like to thank Paul for everything he has brought to the jersey over more than a decade and we wish him the very best for the future,” a statement from the county reads.

