Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Scholes apologises for breaking betting rules after receiving FA fine

The ex-Manchester United midfielder placed 140 bets over a four-year period.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago
Scholes most recently managed Oldham Athletic for a brief spell.
Image: Simon Cooper
Scholes most recently managed Oldham Athletic for a brief spell.
Scholes most recently managed Oldham Athletic for a brief spell.
Image: Simon Cooper

PAUL SCHOLES HAS been fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after breaking the Football Association’s betting rules. 

The former England and Manchester United midfielder placed 140 bets on matches over a four-year period between August 2015 and January 2019. 

During that time, the 44-year-old held a 10% stake in Salford City with other members of ‘The Class of 92′, while he also spent 31 days as manager Oldham Athletic, meaning gambling on football was contrary to FA Rule E8. 

“I accept last week’s ruling,” Scholes said in a statement, as reported by the Telegraph.

“I would like to apologise and I understand and fully accept the fine imposed by the FA. It was a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules.

I wrongly believed that as long as there was no personal connection between me and any of the matches that I bet upon, then there would be no issue.

“However I understand now that this is not the case and I should have taken steps to verify this at the time.”

