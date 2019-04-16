This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Scholes charged after allegedly placing 140 football bets over 3-year period

The ex-Man United and England midfielder has until 26 April to respond.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 5,399 Views 15 Comments
Scholes recently had a brief spell in charge of Oldham Athletic.
Image: Simon Cooper
Image: Simon Cooper

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED star Paul Scholes has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for allegedly breaking their betting rules.

The charge levelled at the 44-year-old — whose first foray into management with Oldham lasted just 31 days earlier this season — relates to bets allegedly placed between August 17, 2015, and January 12, 2019.

The period covers when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.

“Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules,” the FA statement read.

“It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019.

He has until 26 April 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Scholes’ spell in charge of Oldham started brightly with a win, but he failed to pick up another victory in his next six games and left with the side languishing in 14th place in the fourth tier.

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering playing career with United, resigned as a club director at Salford, while retaining his 10% stake, before taking the Oldham job.

© – AFP, 2019   

