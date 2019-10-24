This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They play like a team of strangers': Scholes slams Man United despite Partizan win

Anthony Martial’s penalty may have given the visitors victory in Serbia but their ex-player was far from impressed with a disjointed showing

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,691 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4866512
Scholes was speaking on BT Sport on Thursday.
Scholes was speaking on BT Sport on Thursday.
Scholes was speaking on BT Sport on Thursday.

PAUL SCHOLES HAS blasted the performance of Red Devils players in their Europa League win over Partizan, describing them as “a team of strangers”.

Anthony Martial’s penalty proved to be the only goal of an encounter in Serbia that ended a 232-streak without an away win but did little to calm worries over the state of play at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future continues to be the subject of intense speculation as United look to rescue what has already turned into their worst Premier League campaign of the modern era.

The visitors only mustered five shots at goal all game, while their hosts managed three times as many in a drab, disjointed performance that represented a step back following their battling draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Scholes, who won 11 top-flight titles and two Champions League crowns during his on-field career, did not hold back in a withering assessment of United’s flow and play either.

“I think after the Liverpool game, there was a little bit of encouragement,” he stated. ”But then you come back to tonight and it seems very similar to the start of the season. 

“It’s like a team of strangers, it’s like they’ve never played with each other before. There’s no link between the midfield players and the strikers. The weight of pass at times was so bad. 

“You want to be encouraged you want to see some bits of good play now and again, a one-two here and there, the number 10 receiving the ball on the half turn, but there’s a lack of encouragement.

“I think defensively they were quite poor as well tonight,’ he added. “Second half there was only one team that looks like scoring. I don’t see anything. A lot of the games they’re going to have the ball but they have to be cleverer.”

United were missing several key faces including Paul Pogba and David de Gea in Serbia, with Harry Maguire handed the captain’s armband for the first time at the back in defence.

Teenager Brandon Williams meanwhile was one of the few positive influences on the game out wide on the left wing, while Marcus Rashford made a late cameo off the bench.

The Red Devils return to domestic action this weekend with a trip to Norwich City, before a Carabao Cup encounter with Chelsea next week.

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie