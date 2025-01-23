Emotional winner of Thyestes Chase for Mullins and Townend

NICK ROCKETT SOARED to a poignant success in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park.

The eight-year-old was one of five runners in the race for Willie Mullins, with a field of 18 assembling for the three-mile-one-furlong Grade Three contest.

Nick Rockett, who was bidding to give his Closutton stable a 10th victory in the race, was the mount of Paul Townend and the 9-2 joint-favourite alongside Gavin Cromwell’s Yeah Man.

Townend took a wide line throughout and into the home straight it was the Cromwell-trained Velvet Elvis who looked to have the most momentum on the other side of the track.

The two horses jumped the penultimate fence in unison before Nick Rockett edged ahead coming into the last, a lead he then lengthened when battling to the line to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Nick Rockett’s odds for the Grand National were cut with Betfair from 33-1 to 20-1 as a result of the win, and from 25-1 to 16-1 for the Ultima at Cheltenham.

The horse runs in the colours of Stewart and Sadie Andrew, the latter having died in 2022 in the same month Nick Rockett made his bumper debut for his new owners.

The victory was therefore an emotional one for her husband, who said: “Sadie was a local lass from Goresbridge, but sadly died in December 2022. She got to see him run in his first bumper just five days before she passed away.

Paul Townend on Nick Rockett wins The Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“This horse has been a fantastic servant and to win here means so much more. It gives me an inner feeling of consolement as it’s what Sadie always wanted.

“It would be great to have a runner in the Grand National. He’s honest, he jumps well and he stays so that’s all you can ask for in a National horse.”

Mullins added: “There will be great celebrations in the area tonight as Sadie’s family are all from around here.

“It was a tremendous performance. For me today was the day. You might get a chance to win one big handicap with a horse in a season and what a race to win.

“We’ll probably look towards a National, whether it be an Irish or Aintree.

“When we were growing up the Thyestes was always a National trial. The weights used to come out before the Thyestes that time.”

Townend added: “It has been a lucky race for me and I’m just delighted for Stewart. He has been patient with this horse and I’m glad I stuck with him because I thought there was a big day in him and he has provided me with one today.”

Earlier, Rocky’s Diamond put in a sparkling performance to take the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park.

Shane Fitzgerald on Rocky’s Diamond comes home to win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Trained by Declan Queally and ridden by Shane Fitzgerald, the five-year-old came into the race with an eyecatching piece of form to his name having finished third in the Grade One Savills Hurdle at Christmas.

He was a 66-1 chance on that occasion, but was given more respect this time when starting at 5-1 for the Grade Two in a field of nine.

There were some well-known names among them, but Rocky’s Diamond was always in touch and looked threatening throughout the three-mile trip.

As the race reached its conclusion he took up the lead and held off all challengers to succeed by a length and a quarter from Thedevilscoachman, cutting his odds for the Stayers’ Hurdle from 50-1 to 16-1 with Betfair.

“He was very good and jumped super,” said Fitzgerald.

“He got a little bit lonely in front and I got lit up a bit when Gavin (Brouder, on Franciscan Rock) came down my outside coming down the straight.

“He probably wasn’t as fluent jumping when he hit the front, but he just battled gamely the whole way to the line.

“He was just doing too much the whole time, but he was very game to the line.

“It was a savage training performance and there’s definitely more to come from this lad. He’s still only a baby, he’s only had a couple of runs.

“He just has an awful lot of ability. Hopefully they will keep me on him, but he definitely has a bright future.”

The Cheltenham Festival could be on the agenda now, with Queally adding: “He’s only five, clear-winded, great heart and stays forever – a brilliant horse.

“He has an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle. He’s cool, doesn’t get overexcited so you wouldn’t rule it out. I think a better gallop would suit him, but he did well there off slow fractions.

“When he turned in I thought he would get swallowed up but he’s not a slow horse either.

“He was a bit of a fool as a younger horse, but he’s grown and he’s matured.

“He does things easily at home so it’s hard to know how good he’s going to be. He’s light-framed so we don’t kill him. Hopefully he’ll keep improving.”