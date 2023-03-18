Dominant Peamount and Athlone cruise to wins, Shels and Rovers all square

Results
WNL Premier Division
- Sligo Rovers 0-4 Peamount United
- Treaty United 0-8 Athlone Town
- DLR Waves 3-0 Cork City
- Shelbourne 1-1 Shamrock Rovers
- Galway United 0-1 Bohemians
LOI First Division
- Waterford 2-2 Bray Wanderers
- Longford Town 0-1 Finn Harps
PEAMOUNT UNITED AND Athlone Town were big winners in today’s WNL Premier Division action.
League leaders Peamount maintained their flawless record to the start of the season, winning 4-0 away to Sligo Rovers. It was scoreless at the break but Peamount bagged four second-half goals courtesy of Carla McManus (54), Becky Watkins (56), Kate Mooney (77) and Avril Brierley (88).
Athlone Town enjoyed a resounding success against bottom of the table, storming to an 8-0 victory. Scarlett Herron got the ball rolling for the winners after just two minutes, Chloe Singleton and Maddison Gibson, from a penalty, putting them ahead by three at the break.
The goals continued to flow in the second half as Gibson completed her hat-trick, Muireann Devaney, Eve Conheady and Antea Guvo also on target.
FT | Peamount grab the 3 points at The Showgrounds with a dominant display
FT | Athlone Town hit eight past Treaty with a Maddison Gibson hat-trick the highlight.
Áine O’Gorman gave Shamrock Rovers the lead against Shelbourne with a strike in the 57th minute, but Jessie Stapleton’s goal in the 69th minute brought Shelbourne level as the game finished all square.
Sarah Rowe was the match-winner for Bohemians, notching the only goal of the game in the 40th minute as they saw off Galway United.
O'Gorman's goal that has Shamrock Rovers ahead
DLR Waves saw off Cork City with a 3-0 success, Joy Ralph and Katie Malone setting them on their way with early goals, before Neema Nyangasi grabbed a third in the 77th minute for the winners.
In the LOI First Division, Waterford FC drew 2-2 with Bray Wanderers. Two Ronan Coughlan goals in the first half put Waterford in the driving seat but they were reduced to 10 men when Chris Conn-Clarke was sent-off and Ben Feeney pulled one back in first-half injury-time for Bray. Max Murphy’s 75th minute goal proved the equaliser for the Seagulls.
Finn Harps grabbed their first win of the season, defeating Longford Town 1-0 away from home, thanks to an 82nd minute penalty converted by Ryan Rainey.