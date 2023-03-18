Dominant Peamount and Athlone cruise to wins, Shels and Rovers all square

Results

WNL Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 0-4 Peamount United

Treaty United 0-8 Athlone Town

DLR Waves 3-0 Cork City

Shelbourne 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Galway United 0-1 Bohemians

LOI First Division

Waterford 2-2 Bray Wanderers

Longford Town 0-1 Finn Harps

PEAMOUNT UNITED AND Athlone Town were big winners in today’s WNL Premier Division action.

League leaders Peamount maintained their flawless record to the start of the season, winning 4-0 away to Sligo Rovers. It was scoreless at the break but Peamount bagged four second-half goals courtesy of Carla McManus (54), Becky Watkins (56), Kate Mooney (77) and Avril Brierley (88).

Athlone Town enjoyed a resounding success against bottom of the table, storming to an 8-0 victory. Scarlett Herron got the ball rolling for the winners after just two minutes, Chloe Singleton and Maddison Gibson, from a penalty, putting them ahead by three at the break.

The goals continued to flow in the second half as Gibson completed her hat-trick, Muireann Devaney, Eve Conheady and Antea Guvo also on target.

FT | Peamount grab the 3 points at The Showgrounds with a dominant display 👊#LOIW | #SLIPEA pic.twitter.com/RqJilvqIND — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 18, 2023

FT | Athlone Town hit eight past Treaty with a Maddison Gibson hat-trick the highlight.#LOIW | #TREATH pic.twitter.com/bi5ayZK3SC — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 18, 2023

Áine O’Gorman gave Shamrock Rovers the lead against Shelbourne with a strike in the 57th minute, but Jessie Stapleton’s goal in the 69th minute brought Shelbourne level as the game finished all square.

Sarah Rowe was the match-winner for Bohemians, notching the only goal of the game in the 40th minute as they saw off Galway United.

DLR Waves saw off Cork City with a 3-0 success, Joy Ralph and Katie Malone setting them on their way with early goals, before Neema Nyangasi grabbed a third in the 77th minute for the winners.

In the LOI First Division, Waterford FC drew 2-2 with Bray Wanderers. Two Ronan Coughlan goals in the first half put Waterford in the driving seat but they were reduced to 10 men when Chris Conn-Clarke was sent-off and Ben Feeney pulled one back in first-half injury-time for Bray. Max Murphy’s 75th minute goal proved the equaliser for the Seagulls.

Finn Harps grabbed their first win of the season, defeating Longford Town 1-0 away from home, thanks to an 82nd minute penalty converted by Ryan Rainey.