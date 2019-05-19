Ireland striker Barrett nets a double as Peamount United maintain top spot

The Donegal striker scored twice on Sunday afternoon.

IRELAND STRIKER AMBER Barrett netted a brace on Sunday afternoon as Peamount United continued their title charge this season with a 3-0 win away to Cork City.

The Donegal striker broke the deadlock with less than a minute played to send the Dubliners into the break 1-0 ahead.

Former Ireland international Aine O’Gorman met Megan Smyth’s cross in the air to head Peamount 2-0 ahead five minutes after the break.

Barrett made sure of the three points late on in the second half, racing onto Elle O’Flaherty’s through ball before slipping a precise shot past goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan for 3-0.

The 23-year-old’s double means she overtakes Rianna Jarrett as top goalscorer in the Women’s National League, with Barrett now on 10 goals and Jarrett on nine.

