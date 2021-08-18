Peamount out of Champions League after heavy defeat to Spartak Subotica

Peamount United's Sadhbh Doyle is deflated after Spartak Subotica celebrate another goal in their Uefa Women's Champions League game.

A FIRST-HALF HAT-TRICK by Tijana Filipovic all but ended Peamount’s European dream before it began as they went down 5-2 to Serbians Spartak Subotica in the Dutch city of Enschede.

Playmaker Filipovic added one more in the second half, with Spartak’s Alice Kusi compounding the misery for the Irish champions, before a late brace by Eleanor Ryan-Doyle saw Peamount restore some pride before returning to Dublin.

Filipovic in particular made Peamount pay for some sloppy defending throughout this Women’s Champions League qualifier, firing past Naoisha McAloon just nine minutes in to open the scoring and pouncing on collective lapses in concentration for her next three goals.

Kusi, too, needed no second invitation on 62 minutes as Peamount failed to deal with a cross into their area.

Ryan-Doyle’s was the goal of the day, however: a sweetly struck free-kick from 25-plus yards which flew past Milica Kostic between the sticks.

And Ryan-Doyle stylishly rounded Kostic minutes later to bag Peamount’s second, providing a fraction of consolation on what was a difficult day overall.

Peamount United: McAloon; O’Callaghan, Duggan, Ruddy, Beirne; O’Gorman, Doyle (Smyth-Lynch 85), Gorman, Kelly (McCartan 62); Ryan-Doyle; Roche (McEvoy 57).

Spartak Subtoica: Kostic; Baltrip-Reyes, Slovic, Jackmon; Kusi (Saric 73), Stupar, Fielder, Milivojevic, Frajtovic (Nad 72); Filipovic (Ilic 83); Owusu Ansah (Ciric 62).