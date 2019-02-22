This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Today I wish we hadn't beaten them 6-0': Guardiola braced for Chelsea backlash ahead of Carabao Cup final

The City boss also insisted his side would not be distracted by Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Feb 2019, 3:10 PM
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS his Manchester City players will be too focused on preparing for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to think about Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

City face the Sarri’s side at Wembley a mere 14 days after hammering them 6-0 at the Etihad, a result that heaped more pressure on their already under-fire manager.

Guardiola, however, feels that the result could actually work against his team.

The Catalan boss called for his players to remain focused against a Stamford Bridge side that will be out for revenge, meaning there will be little time to focus on title rivals Liverpool’s clash with United which kicks off a little more than two hours earlier.

“I think during the game [at Old Trafford] we will be preparing,” Guardiola told a press conference on Friday.

“Changing socks, pants, shirts, underwear.

Chelsea have incredible, professional players and they are proud. In that moment I was so happy, but today I wish we hadn’t beaten them 6-0.

“The players and manager will be focused to beat us. They will give extra. When we lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge we couldn’t accept a defeat at home, but it is what it is.

“When that happens it’s tough for the manager and for the team. They played good but we were so clinical.”

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Aguero was at his clinical best as City trounced Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad. Source: Nick Potts

Chelsea’s woes were added to on Friday when Fifa announced a two-window transfer ban for Sarri’s side, whose recent results have been far from what fans have come to expect from their team.

Guardiola himself endured struggles of his own during his first season in England and the former Barcelona boss admitted to being shocked at how little time coaches are given to implement their ideas before being shown the door.

“In my first year the club never doubted me,” he said. “I was never in a position in the media where the club was going to sack me.

Conte won the title and then they lost one or two games and people said he would be sacked. I thought ‘wow’. My opinion of Sarri is always high.”

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week's biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

