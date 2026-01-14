More Stories
Pep Guardiola. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDrawing a line

'But come on, in the same stadium, what happened? VAR’s intervened' - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager brought up a number of VAR complaints after Antoine Semenyo was denied a second goal against Newcastle last night.
8.04am, 14 Jan 2026

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS Pep Guardiola expressed his frustration at VAR inconsistencies following his side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

City took the advantage in the first leg of the semi-final after Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal in as many games and Rayan Cherki wrapped up victory at the death.

However, the visitors had a goal controversially chalked off in the second half when Semenyo struck for a second time from a corner, but a lengthy VAR review deemed Erling Haaland to have been offside and impeding defender Malick Thiaw.

Guardiola expressed his frustrations post-match, suggesting there were incidents in City’s last game at St James’ Park in November that went unnoticed.

Asked if he had received an explanation for the decision, Guardiola replied: “It’s a good question.

“I say now I’d like to know why VAR in the 60th minute of the Premier League game against Newcastle – that we lost 2-1 – it was 0-0 and it was a penalty for (Fabian) Schar on Phil Foden, not even (giving it any) consideration.

“In the 20th minute there is an unbelievable penalty for the shot for Jeremy Doku off the hand, and not even VAR.

“Today, four people were not able to decide because the line was, I don’t know, but the second goal Newcastle scored the line was perfect.

“I’m not suspicious of that in 10 years. I didn’t say anything when we lost 2-1 here. I didn’t say anything in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, it is a red card after 30 or 40 minutes for (Dean) Henderson.

“OK, it’s fine, but the fact we didn’t say . . . I’m pretty sure Howard Webb (technical director for Professional Game Match Officials) is going to call me tomorrow to take explanations for that.”

Guardiola added: “When you play semi-finals or finals and win 0-1, 0-0, 0-2, 1-1, because after 0-1 with five minutes they can equalise and after that it’s more difficult.

“I’m zero suspicious. In 10 years when we lost semi-finals in big competitions, in the league here, I didn’t say anything. On the touchline sometimes.

“But come on, in the same stadium, what happened? VAR’s intervened, ‘take a look, take a look’ – in the 60th minute, 20th minute, take a look at the two penalties.

“To come here in the Premier League and win, 0-1 or 0-2 advantage is a big difference for us.

“I don’t give any credit to Newcastle. I can say they won deservedly the game in the Premier League but why didn’t (VAR) intervene in these two (incidents)?

“Today was more than six minutes (reviewing) and we’re not even able to discuss it with the referee. But they will call me.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie