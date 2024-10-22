Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Connacht out-half Josh Ioane. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
reassurance

Connacht head coach urges Ioane to 'be brave' in finding form

Pete Wilkins also says that Jack Carty remains key to their plans despite coming under pressure from Ioane.
7.01am, 22 Oct 2024
373
4

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has urged new out-half Josh Ioane to keep going for the jugular despite missing touch with penalties in three of their five games this season.

The 29-year old, capped once by the All Blacks, has started four of Connacht’s five URC games this season.

But while he kicked penalties dead against Munster, Ulster and Leinster after going for maximum distance, Wilkins said he wants him to continue to be brave.

“That whole kicking game, Josh is having to adapt to in terms of the weather conditions up here,” said Wilkins.

“It’s not simply the wind that affects how far you can kick the ball or kicking across the wind but it affects the drop of the ball onto your foot. For kickers, it’s such a small margin for error. Depending on the type of ball drop you have you can leave yourself more exposed to the conditions.

“It’s something Josh is having to work really hard on, he’s doing a tremendous amount of work with that, the growth is there. The unfortunate thing is that it’s shown up a couple of times in those missed kicks to touch from penalties.

“The important bit from my end is that I keep encouraging him to be positive with it and be brave with it. We’d rather aim for the five-metre line in our kicks into the 22 to give us that scoring opportunity, rather than be too cautious. We want to go for it in every sense of the game.

“There’s still a balance, that’s something he’s coming to terms with,” added Wilkins.

Meanwhile, Wilkins said that former captain Jack Carty remains in his plans despite coming under pressure last season from JJ Hanrahan for the out-half position and this term Ioane.

The 32-year old, Connacht’s record points scorer after 213 games with the province, has only played against the Scarlets this season when Ioane was injured.

But Wilkins said Carty has dealt with the situation well and that the Roscommon native is always in their selection calls.

“He’s dealt with it fantastically well,” added Wilkins. “You know the quality of Jack as a human being and how much the club means to him. He’s taken everything in his stride and just applied himself to helping those who are selected, especially Josh but also keeps trying to improve his own game and polish what he does well.

“His training form has been excellent, he’s a key part of our discussions in terms of how we play the game each week and although he’s not got the captaincy he’s a key member of our group and he continues to affect in that way. He’s always in discussion selection-wise and certainly hasn’t put a foot wrong in that sense.”

Connacht will hope to make it three wins from six in the URC this season heading into the November break when they take on the Dragons at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night with Mack Hansen expected to be back from a hip injury for the game.

Author
John Fallon
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie