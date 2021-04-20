BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 20 April 2021
Kerry All-Ireland football winner Crowley retires from inter-county game

Peter Crowley made his championship debut for Kerry in 2012 against Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 8:12 PM
42 minutes ago 2,825 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5415459

KERRY FOOTBALLER PETER Crowley has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

peter-crowley Kerry footballer Peter Crowley. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The 30-year-old has been a defensive regular for the Kingdom since making his senior championship debut against Tipperary in 2012, a year after his breakthrough had arrived in the league.

Kerry boss Peter Keane has paid tribute to the retiring defender.

“Peter Crowley will be missed particularly for his energy, determination and experience on the training field and in the dressing room. I’d like to wish Peter the best of luck and thank him for the commitment he has always shown to the green and gold.”

He missed the 2019 campaign due to a cruciate injury suffered in April of the year while in action for his club Laune Rangers but did recover to line out in 2020 with his final appearance occurring in last November’s Munster semi-final loss against Cork.

The Killorglin-based pharmacist’s crowning achievement came in 2014 when he was centre-back for the All-Ireland final win over Donegal and won an All-Star that season for his defensive exploits. He collected seven Munster senior medals and two National League honours while previously also lining out for the county at minor and U21 level.

darran-osullivan-and-peter-crowley-celebrate Peter Crowley celebrating the 2014 All-Ireland final win with team-mate Darran O'Sullivan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Crowley represented Ireland in the International Rules series in Australia in 2017 while he enjoyed success with UCC in winning the Sigerson Cup and Cork SFC in 2011.

peter-crowley-with-nat-fyfe Peter Crowley (left) in action for Ireland against Australia's Nat Fyfe. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

