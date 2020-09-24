Peter Kelly calls time on Kildare career

KILDARE”S PETER KELLY has brought the curtain down on his intercounty career.

The Two Mile House clubman won an All Star in his debut season with the Lilywhites in 2010.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to fulfil a childhood dream in wearing the white jersey for over a decade,” Kelly says. “I have soldiered with some of the best people I will ever meet and made lifelong friends.

“Firstly I would like to thank the supporters who were always there through thick and thin. Although we never reached the Promised Land in my time, there were many great days; sometimes it’s not about the destination but the journey itself.

“I would also like to thank the various management and backroom teams (particularly those acting in a voluntary capacity) who never left a stone unturned to ensure the players were given the best opportunity on the pitch.”

Kildare GAA & the Kildare Senior Football Management would like to send our best wishes to Peter Kelly on his retirement from inter county football.Peter made his debut against Meath in the NFL under Kieran McGeeney in 2010, winning an All Star in his first championship campaign