Peter O'Mahony signs two-year extension to IRFU contract

PETER O’MAHONY HAS signed a new year two-year contract with the IRFU, keeping him at Munster until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old has remained a key figure in the Ireland team since Andy Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup and came into the current Six Nations campaign in superb form.

The flanker is currently serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

O’Mahony made his Ireland debut in the 2012 Six Nations against Italy and has amassed 74 caps to date, leading his country as captain on eight occasions.

The Cork native was also a British and Irish Lions tourist in 2017, captaining the team in the opening Test against New Zealand.

He has represented Munster on 141 times, and was just 24 when he was named captain of the province in 2013.

“It’s a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I’ve grown up in and dreamed of playing for,” O’Mahony said.

“It’s been something I’ve been very open about saying from day one and its very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.

“There’s a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware, however, I am incredibly enthusiastic on the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both, to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: “Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad.

“He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster.”

O’Mahony is the third centrally contracted player to agree to an extension recently, with Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton also putting pen to paper on new deals.

Sexton, 35, agreed a one-year deal while Henderson, 29, signed a two-year contract.

The IRFU are also expected to announce new contracts for Tadhg Furlong, Keith Earls and Cian Healy in the coming weeks.