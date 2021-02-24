BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Ulster's Iain Henderson signs new two-year IRFU contract

The second-row has been capped 60 times by Ireland, making his international debut against South Africa in 2012

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 11:23 AM
55 minutes ago 1,247 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5363695
Ulster captain Iain Henderson.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ulster captain Iain Henderson.
Ulster captain Iain Henderson.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER CAPTAIN Iain Henderson has signed a two-year extension to his IRFU contract, which will keep him at the province until 2023.

Henderson has been capped 60 times by Ireland, making his international debut against South Africa in 2012 and captaining the team for the first time in the recent Six Nations defeat to France.

The second-row took over as Ulster captain following Rory Best’s retirement in 2019, and has represented the province 116 times. 

“It has been a great honour to captain both Ulster and Ireland in recent times,” Henderson said. 

“Irish Rugby is in a good place despite the disruption the sport has experienced during the pandemic.  

“As professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva and Kingspan in the near future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: ”Over the past few seasons Iain has really developed into a leader within both the Ireland and Ulster squads.  

“He is part of the national leadership group, captaining Ireland recently for the first time and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 29-year-old’s new contract is fully funded by the IRFU.

The IRFU are expected to announce further good news on the contract front shortly, with a number of senior players believed to be close to agreeing new deals.

Yesterday Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said his own new contract was ‘nearly’ over the line.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie