Ulster's Iain Henderson signs new two-year IRFU contract

ULSTER CAPTAIN Iain Henderson has signed a two-year extension to his IRFU contract, which will keep him at the province until 2023.

Henderson has been capped 60 times by Ireland, making his international debut against South Africa in 2012 and captaining the team for the first time in the recent Six Nations defeat to France.

The second-row took over as Ulster captain following Rory Best’s retirement in 2019, and has represented the province 116 times.

“It has been a great honour to captain both Ulster and Ireland in recent times,” Henderson said.

“Irish Rugby is in a good place despite the disruption the sport has experienced during the pandemic.

“As professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva and Kingspan in the near future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: ”Over the past few seasons Iain has really developed into a leader within both the Ireland and Ulster squads.

“He is part of the national leadership group, captaining Ireland recently for the first time and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland.”

The 29-year-old’s new contract is fully funded by the IRFU.

The IRFU are expected to announce further good news on the contract front shortly, with a number of senior players believed to be close to agreeing new deals.

Yesterday Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said his own new contract was ‘nearly’ over the line.