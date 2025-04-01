O'Mahony returns to training ahead of Munster's trip to La Rochelle

MUNSTER’S PETER O’MAHONY returned to training with the province today, but a decision on his availability for Saturday’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with La Rochelle will not be made until later in the week.

O’Mahony missed last weekend’s URC defeat of Connacht due to a knock but the flanker was back on the training pitch in Limerick today.

John Hodnett is also a doubt for the trip to France, having been forced off against Connacht with a thigh contusion.

Like O’Mahony, Munster say a decision on Hodnett’s availability will be determined later in the week.

Munster should have a strong squad available for their meeting with Ronan O’Gara’s men, with Craig Casey, Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn and Niall Scannell all returning from injury against Connacht and coming through the game with no issues.

Thaakir Abrahams and Jack O’Donoghue both returned to training last week and were working their way back to full fitness ahead of the Connacht game.