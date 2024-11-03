'He’ll be ready to go' - O'Mahony joins Ireland squad in Portugal ahead of All Blacks clash

FRESH FROM MAKING his return from injury for Munster yesterday, Peter O’Mahony has already linked up with the Ireland squad in Portugal.

O’Mahony played the first 40 minutes as Munster lost to an All Blacks XV in Thomond Park, marking his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in round three of the URC in early October.

And Andy Farrell has wasted no time in getting O’Mahony back on board ahead of Friday’s Test meeting with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium, with the flanker catching an early morning flight today to join the squad at their training camp in the Algarve.

“Pete has joined us now after the match yesterday and he’s watched footage with everybody this morning, so it’s good to have him around,” confirmed Ireland attack coach Andrew Goodman.

“He was over this morning nice and early and joined the team, which is great.”

The Ireland squad watched Munster’s clash with the All Blacks XV in their team hotel yesterday, after also tuning in for New Zealand’s win over England at Twickenham.

Goodman was impressed with O’Mahony’s display in Limerick and feels the 35-year-old will be ready to win his 108th cap if called upon this weekend.

O’Mahony was Ireland captain for this year’s Six Nations and the summer tour to South Africa. However he started the second Test against the Springboks on the bench with Caelan Doris promoted to captain, a role the Leinster player has retained for these November internationals.

“It was great to see Pete out there (last night),” Goodman said.

“We had both games on here at the hotel and there was keen interest in both the matches.

Pete’s been out for a while now so for him to get through the 40 and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, as I said, good to have him over here this morning and adding to the group.

“He’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go.”

New Zealand have confirmed that out-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor will both miss Friday’s match after suffering head injuries at Twickenham yesterday.

“They’ve got some good cover there, obviously with (Damien) McKenzie, who’s been playing 10 for them most of the season and then Will Jordan at full-back,” said Goodman.

“And Asafo Aumua coming in and played some pretty big minutes there and is a powerful runner, we know what he can do. So they’ve got great depth in all positions there so I’m sure they’ll back those guys to do a job.”

Goodman felt New Zealand’s performance in London once again highlighted how dangerous the All Blacks can be on transition.

“That was some Test match, eh? Fine margins, and New Zealand showed how dangerous they can be from turnover, counter-attack rugby, some of the tries they scored there off the opportunities they created so obviously a lot around attacking the battles in the air, the contests in the air, it was pretty incredible all round.

“The contest came from not being able to get the escorts in place there so there was lots of transition ball which New Zealand got to attack off.”