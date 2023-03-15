O'Mahony: Sexton has 'changed rugby for the better'

OF ALL THE players you’d hope to walk through the door at the Abbotstown media room on the week of Johnny Sexton’s last Six Nations game for Ireland, Peter O’Mahony would be right up there.

The two players have battled long and hard together in the green jersey and represent the senior leaders in Andy Farrell’s current squad. Sexton may be Farrell’s captain but O’Mahony is just as inspirational a figure within the group.

Both were up for media duty today ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with England. A relaxed Sexton spent much of his media session answering questions around what is set to be an emotional week for him, and the captain’s impending final Six Nations outing was also put to O’Mahony when he sat before the cameras.

“Too big a career, too long a career to sum it up in a few words,” O’Mahony said of Sexton.

He has changed rugby for the better. He has taught people what it is like to be a professional, to be an Irishman. All these things add to the occasion. But these are things we have spoken about and put to one side.”

O’Mahony doesn’t shy away from talking up a teammate, or even an occasion. The 33-year-old was also asked where Saturday’s Grand Slam decider ranks among the biggest games he’s played for Ireland.

“It’s probably the biggest one,” he replied. “Certainly the biggest one of this group’s campaign, but it’s great to be able to sit here and say these games are getting bigger and bigger.

“That was certainly our plan at the start of this, but as I said it’s easy to get caught up in what is a very big and important weekend, from our point of view it’s purely about playing the game and playing our game, and trusting our game is strong.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Peter O'Mahony speaking to the media in Abbotstown today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The squad are conscious of not letting the size of the occasion distract from the task at hand, but they’re also aware of savouring the challenge. Weeks like this are why they play the game.

“We were speaking at dinner last night about how we were on the plane to Portugal (for a pre-Six Nations camp) and it felt like last week, and it’s eight weeks or whatever and it’s gone in the blink of an eye.

“That’s normally a good sign that you’re enjoying yourself and things are obviously very enjoyable when you’re winning, but we’re under no illusions that this week is going to be the biggest week of them all. We’re certainly expecting the very best from an English performance standard point of view.”

O’Mahony doesn’t feel Ireland should be viewed as heavy favourites for the game despite England’s dismal showing against France last Saturday, where Steve Borthwick’s side fell to a record home defeat.

Yeah, I’m not buying it. I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside a big chunk of that English team and I know how proud they are. I know how proud they are to play with their country.

“I know what quality of player they are, quality of person they are and how important it would be for them to put on a performance for themselves more than anyone, to show themselves the potential that I certainly know they have, but that’s the challenge for us.

“We’re expecting the best version of those English boys to come to the Aviva on Saturday and to perform and to do that we know we’ve got to be at our very best so I’m certainly not buying that.”

All things considered, it’s set to be an emotional occasion at Aviva Stadium.

“Irish teams of old have been emotionally charged,” O’Mahony said. “I am not saying for a second we won’t be emotional. However, we have to think about doing our game, be calm, be in the present and in the moment. It will take an incredible performance to be able to beat England.

“We will need a lot of graft, the previous few games have been unbelievably difficult. But this group has got through them to navigate to this point.

“It would mean a huge amount (to win a Grand Slam in Dublin) but me sitting here talking about it isn’t going to help me perform on Saturday. The plan for us is performance, performance, performance, go after the game, play to win and give it our very best shot.

“Look, if that isn’t enough then fair play.”

