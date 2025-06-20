Salah leads shortlist for PFA Men's Player of the Year award

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah leads a six-player shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian was instrumental in the Reds’ Premier League title success last season, scoring 29 goals and adding 18 assists.

Earlier this year he was voted footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, and will now be favourite to win the vote of his peers.

He is joined on the shortlist by team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Mac Allister was a key part of Liverpool’s midfield, playing 35 times and contributing five goals and five assists.

Palmer won the PFA Men’s Young Player of the Year award for 2023-24 and while he arguably did not hit the same heights for the Blues last season, he still hit 15 goals and helped Chelsea win the Conference League.

Rice starred in midfield for Arsenal, hitting a career-high nine goals while adding 10 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Isak was a key part of Newcastle’s success in qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup, hitting 23 goals for the Magpies.

Fernandes was a shining light in a largely disappointing campaign for Manchester United. He provided eight league goals and 10 assists for the Red Devils.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in Manchester on 19 August.