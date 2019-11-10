Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne named Player of the Year at PFAI Awards

Jack Byrne landed the top gong at the PFAI annual gala.

Jack Byrne landed the top gong at the PFAI annual gala.

SHAMROCK ROVERS AND Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne was named 2019 PFAI Player of the Year at last night’s annual awards ceremony in Dublin.

The Hoops star, who helped his side to FAI Cup glory last Sunday at the Aviva Stadium and was instrumental through Stephen Bradley’s Dubliners’ league campaign, beat Dundalk duo Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon to the top gong.

Byrne was presented with the award by Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.

A year to remember for Jack Byrne.



1️⃣ 1st senior International cap.

2️⃣Helped Shamrock Rovers lift the FAI Cup for the first time in 32 years.

3️⃣PFAI Player of the year.



Congratulations Jack Byrne on a phenomenal season ⚽️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TQ9uqJJ84D — Domestic Ireland (@DomesticIreland) November 9, 2019

Vinny Perth with his Manager of the Year award. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Elsewhere, Dundalk double-winning boss Vinny Perth landed the PFAI Manager of the Year accolade and Bohemians and Ireland U21 star Danny Mandroiu was named Young Player of the Year.

In the First Division, Cabinteely’s Rob Manley scooped the Player of the Year award, while Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy took the managerial equivalent.

Denise O'Sullivan with her award. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Ireland’s midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan capped a memorable few weeks as she was named Women’s Senior International Player of the Year — edging Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn to the award.

The Cork ace, who plies her trade Stateside, has been brilliant in the green jersey through the years while her club form has also been electric.

In recent weeks, O’Sullivan was named North Carolina Courage’s MVP for the second consecutive year, while she followed that up with a second league title on the bounce.

Huge congratulations to Michelle O’Neill who picks up the Premier Division Referee of the year award! #PFAIAwards pic.twitter.com/gjJeHt36In — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 9, 2019

The award for Irish Overseas Player of the Year went to Enda Stevens at Sheffield United, while Michelle O’Neill and Alan Patchell were named Premier Division and First Division Referees of the Year respectively.

The PFAI Ireland Premier Division and First Division Teams of the Year were also presented with their honours last night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!