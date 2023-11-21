Peamount United trio nominated for top gong as PFAI name Team of the Year

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland have announced their first-ever Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year.

League champions Peamount United have five players represented, while there are two FAI Cup winners from Athlone Town in the XI.

Shamrock Rovers, who finished third on their return to the league, have three inclusions, with a single Shelbourne player getting the nod. Shels were second in the Premier Division and fell short in a penalty shootout to decide Sunday’s FAI Cup final. The team was voted on by the players, as were the individual awards.

The players have voted and here is the PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year 2023!



Congratulations all! 👏👏👏#PFAIawards23 #LOI #recognisingtalent pic.twitter.com/9IgQS3KQVJ — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 21, 2023

Peamount trio Karen Duggan Sadhbh Doyle and Erin McLaughlin have been nominated for the PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year award. The same players are in the running for the top gong at the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards.

Peas duo Ellen Dolan and Jess Fitzgerald are up for PFAI Women’s Young Player of the Year, along with Lia O’Leary of Shamrocks Rovers. Her Hoops team-mate Scarlett Herron is recognised in the official league edition, nominated ahead of Dolan.

Across the water, meanwhile, Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was yesterday named PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Month following an impressive string of displays for Arsenal in October.

McCabe scored three goals in four appearances, establishing herself as the standout star as the Gunners kept pace with early WSL frontrunners Chelsea.

The Dubliner won the first award of the season ahead of a strong list of nominees featuring Martha Thomas, Elisabeth Terland, Niamh Charles, Lena Petermann and Khiara Keating.

2023 PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year

Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Jess Gargan (Shamrock Rovers)

Jessica Hennessy (Shamrock Rovers)

Jetta Berrill (Peamount United)

Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne)

Madie Gibson (Athlone Town)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Dana Scheriff (Athlone Town)

PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year nominees

Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year nominees