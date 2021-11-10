Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 10 November 2021
Advertisement

Jack Byrne and Aine O'Gorman among players voicing support for match officials in new PFAI video

The video also features Keith Buckley, Niall Quinn, Pico Lopes and Daniel Mandroiu.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 673 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5597232

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS Association of Ireland (PFAI) have released a video supporting match officials who are taking action due to unacceptable levels of abuse received on the sidelines.

Earlier this week, two Dublin youth leagues cancelled all their fixtures this weekend as match officials take a stand against what has been described as “constant abuse and threatening behaviour”.

Referees in the North Dublin Schoolboys/Girls League (NDSL) and the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) are withdrawing their services in response to the abuse from managers, players, coaches and supporters. One female official recently decided to give up refereeing due to the abuse, while another young male official found himself afraid to collect his gear.

Yesterday, the FAI promised to take action to protect match officials, with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill stating that the association “will do whatever we have to do to ensure a zero tolerance policy towards abuse of any match official”.

And the PFAI have now also lended their support with a video featuring prominent players across the men’s and women’s game in Ireland.

The video features footballers such as Jack Byrne, Keith Buckley, Niall Quinn, Aine O’Gorman, Pico Lopes and Daniel Mandroiu, all saying the message – “No ref, no game.”

The PFAI have stated that the abuse faced by some match officials “is not acceptable anymore.”

PFAI Chairperson Brendan Clarke said: “The abuse that officials have taken, and continue to take, is totally unacceptable and has led to some match officials withdrawing their services this weekend.

“From grassroots, to the professional game, we support them and all they bring to our sport. Without them there is no game.

“Please respect and support the match officials whatever your role is in our game.”

 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie