This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Links 'flattering' but England boss Neville not interested in soon-to-be-vacant USA position

The 42-year-old was reported to be U.S. Soccer’s top choice for the position that is set to be vacated by Jill Ellis.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 10:36 PM
14 minutes ago 371 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4794730
Phil Neville hasn't been approached to succeed Jill Ellis.
Image: Elsa
Phil Neville hasn't been approached to succeed Jill Ellis.
Phil Neville hasn't been approached to succeed Jill Ellis.
Image: Elsa

ENGLAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL team manager Phil Neville has called links to the US national team position “flattering” but insists he is focused on his task with England.

The head coaching position at the helm of the two-time defending world champions will be open in October, as Jill Ellis has announced she will be stepping down after the team’s World Cup victory tour. 

Whoever takes the place of Ellis will have some big shoes to fill, with the team’s current head coach having led her side to back-to-back World Cup titles after this summer’s triumph in France. 

Neville has been recently linked to the job, as a report in the Daily Mail on Monday claimed that the former Manchester United defender is US Soccer’s top choice for the position. 

But, following Tuesday’s friendly defeat at the hands of Norway, Neville insisted that there had not been an approach for his services, and that he is focused on his task with the Lionesses.

“There’s been no approach,” Neville told BBC Sport. ”My focus is on winning us a gold medal in the Olympics.

“It’s flattering because it means you’re doing a good job. My focus is England. I love this job.”

Neville insisted that he had plenty of work to do in his current position after England drew Belgium 3-3 last week before Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Norway.

“We’ve got a big job to do, you can see over the last two games that the work is still in progress, and we’ve still got a way to go,” Neville added. 

Neville took over the Lionesses in January 2018 after having no experience in the women’s game prior to his appointment. 

Despite initial skepticism, Neville eventually started to produce results, winning the four-team SheBelieves Cup this spring in a field that also included the USWNT.

However, Neville could not lead his side past the U.S. in the World Cup this summer, with England falling to the eventual champions in the semi-finals by a 2-1 scoreline.

Neville has a contract with the FA through 2021. 

The US, meanwhile, have begun their search for Ellis’ replacement after Kate Markgraf was hired as the first general manager of the USWNT last month.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie