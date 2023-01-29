The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES steamrolled the injury-hit San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to book their place in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco had entered Sunday’s game on the back of 12 straight victories and were seen throughout the playoffs as the biggest threat to Philadelphia’s hopes of reaching the Super Bowl.

But their chances were upended after a disastrous first half that saw starting quarterback Brock Purdy — himself the team’s third choice signal-caller — injured on the team’s opening drive.

Back-up Josh Johnson — the fourth choice Niners quarterback — also departed injured in the third quarter.

All of Philadelphia’s touchdowns came via their ground game, with running back Miles Sanders scoring twice, Boston Scott adding a third before quarterback Jalen Hurts burrowed over in the third quarter.

The Eagles piled up 148 rushing yards throughout from 44 carries.

Philadelphia will play the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between Kansas City and Cincinnati in the Super Bowl in Arizona on 12 February.

– © AFP 2023