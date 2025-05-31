Piastri outpaces Norris to grab Spanish GP pole

OSCAR PIASTRI outpaced title rival and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the final minute of a gripping qualifying session on Saturday to clinch pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader clocked a near-flawless final lap of one minute and 11.546 seconds to beat Norris by 0.209 seconds as McLaren claimed a dominant one-two, having also topped all three practice sessions.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc was seventh in the second Ferrari ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Racing Bulls’ impressive rookie Isack Hadjar and local hero, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

It was Piastri’s fourth pole of the season and career as he seeks to extend his three-point lead ahead of Norris in the drivers’ championship.

“Nice work, very nicely done, everyone,” said the cool 24-year-old Australian on team radio. “That’s quite some turnaround from last year. Well done, everyone. Let’s have some fun tomorrow!”

He added: “I’m very glad to be on pole here and now I just need a good start. It’s a long run to the first corner!”

Norris said: “Oscar has driven really well, and he deserved it. But it is a great result for the team.”

Piastri’s two-second advantage is the biggest this season between pole and second place.

After an early fast lap from Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in Q1, the big guns arrived in torrid heat with a track temperature of 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), and the air at 29, punishing conditions for tyres on a high-degradation track.

The session was briefly stalled when Alpine’s Franco Colapinto stopped in the pit lane and, after a delay, forced others to undertake him, leading to a frantic final two minutes.

Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull was eliminated in 20th and last place along with Colapinto, Williams’ Carlos Sainz — his worst qualifying result at his home event — in 18th, Esteban Ocon of Haas and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

For Tsunoda, it was a major setback as he sought to solve Red Bull’s dilemma in searching for a partner to push Verstappen.

At the front, Piastri topped Verstappen and Norris.

In Q2, McLaren’s duo led the first runs ahead of Verstappen, Russell and a revived Hamilton before choosing not to take a second go as Hadjar shone, taking sixth and splitting the Ferraris.

Out went Alex Albon of Williams, Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, Stroll and Oliver Bearman in his Haas.

The top 10 shootout began with Piastri lapping in 1:11.836 before Norris overhauled him by 0.017sec for provisional pole on the opening charge.

Russell was third ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton before a late Alonso lap lifted him to fifth amid roaring appreciation.

Cloud cover affected conditions for the second runs as both McLaren men fought for pole, with the Australian prevailing.

It was McLaren’s first front row lockout in Spain since 1998.

– © AFP 2025