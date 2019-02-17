It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. St Patrick’s Athletic supporters light a flare during their match with Cork

Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates breaking the Irish Indoor record

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Dundalk’s Robbie Benson is fouled by Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Edward McGinty for a penalty

Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

4. Waterford’s Kevin Lynch bends the ball past Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers to score

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

5. Munster’s Jean Kleyn and Bader Pretorius of Isuzu Southern Kings

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Gonzaga’s Henry Godson celebrates at the final whistle after their match with Terenure College

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7. Corofin fan Tomas McLaughlin celebrates after the game against Gaoth Dobhair with Bernard Power

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8. Connacht’s Tom Farrell scores his side’s opening try despite the best efforts of Cheetahs’ Tian Schoeman

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Rory Chasser of Ennis Track after the men’s 3000m at the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

10. Kilkenny’s Paddy Deegan and Padraig Walsh with Conor Boylan of Limerick

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: