It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. St Patrick’s Athletic supporters light a flare during their match with Cork
2. Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates breaking the Irish Indoor record
3. Dundalk’s Robbie Benson is fouled by Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Edward McGinty for a penalty
4. Waterford’s Kevin Lynch bends the ball past Alan Mannus of Shamrock Rovers to score
5. Munster’s Jean Kleyn and Bader Pretorius of Isuzu Southern Kings
6. Gonzaga’s Henry Godson celebrates at the final whistle after their match with Terenure College
7. Corofin fan Tomas McLaughlin celebrates after the game against Gaoth Dobhair with Bernard Power
8. Connacht’s Tom Farrell scores his side’s opening try despite the best efforts of Cheetahs’ Tian Schoeman
9. Rory Chasser of Ennis Track after the men’s 3000m at the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships
10. Kilkenny’s Paddy Deegan and Padraig Walsh with Conor Boylan of Limerick
Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS