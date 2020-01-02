This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want him here' - Arteta not considering Arsenal without Aubameyang

Barcelona and Inter are reportedly keen on the striker, but his boss wants to see him remain in north London.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,387 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4951916
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

MIKEL ARTETA SAYS he is not thinking about the prospect of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter after having hit 13 Premier League goals this season, despite the Gunners’ poor run of form that led to Unai Emery’s departure.

Responding to rumours about his future, the Arsenal striker this week told RMC: “For now, I’m here. I’m 100 per cent here.”

Aubameyang became Arsenal’s captain after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the armband by Emery and Arteta is determined to keep the Gabon international, whose contract expires in 2021, at the club.

Asked if Aubameyang could leave in January, Arteta told reporters on Thursday: “I don’t even think about that possibility with Auba, I want him here.”

Arteta also reiterated his intention to keep Xhaka at Arsenal, with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin having lined up a deal for the Switzerland international.

“I had a conversation with him and I wanted to understand his feelings, the reason why he was feeling he wasn’t in the right place for his career,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round tie against Championship high-flyers Leeds United.

I told him I was ready to support him. I wanted his team-mates to get his back, to help him change his mind because we need him. I’ve seen him act [professionally] and train every day – and the quality of the player… He can be a really quality player for the club.

“From my perspective, I don’t want him to leave. I hope [he stays]. I said to the club no. I said to him no. After, in life, I cannot control what happens.”

Arteta also indicated Eddie Nketiah will depart on loan for the second half of the campaign after his spell at Leeds was cut short.

“Again, I have to speak with him,” Arteta added. “I think the first idea was that he was going to be on loan for the rest of the season. 

“We have to assess the situation again now. At the moment [I don't know] but I will have some answers very soon.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie