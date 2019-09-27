This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's Francis cited for high shot, Quill banned for remainder of RWC pool stage

The Corkman’s World Cup is most likely over after being handed a three-game ban.

By Sean Farrell Friday 27 Sep 2019, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,059 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4827095

A STAND-OUT PERFORMER in England’s commanding 45-7 win over the USA, England centre Piers Francis has been cited for the very first tackle made in yesterday’s game.

The 29-year-old smashed Will Hooley directly off the kick-off and was fortunate to escape sanction at the time.

Today he has been cited under Law 9.13 (dangerous high tackle) and must face a disciplinary committee of Nigel Hampton, Frank Hadden and John Langford. Hampton and Hadden were on the disciplinary panel who handed Australia’s Reece Hodge a three-game ban for a similar offence earlier this week.

england-v-usa-pool-c-2019-rugby-world-cup-kobe-misaki-stadium Francis connects with USA's Will Hooley. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The disciplinary committee will decide if the England back’s action deserved a first-minute red card.

Later in that game, Corkman John Quill was issued a straight red card for his shoulder-to-head hit on Owen Farrell and he won’t feature in this World Cup again unless the Eagles manage to make the knockout stage.

The Youghal native’s offence was deemed worth of a mid-range sanction. After an early admission that the red was warranted, Quill and his representatives argued that the act was reckless, but not deliberate.

“The Player’s credible account,” explains the statement, “as to his expectation that the English player was going to pass the ball on and was not expecting that the opponent would run on, carrying the ball, in his direction.

The Panel was persuaded, on the balance of probabilities, that the pivoting of the Player’s body to his right, with the unfortunate promotion of his left shoulder which made contact with the opponent’s right jaw, was a reactive, and defensive, response by the Player to an unexpected situation.”

In addition, “The opponent (Farrell) accepted that the impact on him was “not as forceful as the (video) footage appears to suggest.””

Quill will be banned up to and including 13 October, the final day of the pool stage, so he will miss out on matches against France, Argentina and Tonga.

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie