Kerry, Cork, Offaly and Antrim stars land Player of the Month awards for May

Winners: Ciara O'Sullivan, David Clifford, Ciarán Clarke and Gráinne Egan. Source: SPORTSFILE.

KERRY, CORK, OFFALY and Antrim stars have scooped May’s Player of the Month awards in their respective Gaelic games codes.

Cork footballer Ciara O’Sullivan and Offaly’s Gráinne Egan are the first-ever winners of the new PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards, with Kerry ace David Clifford and Antrim hurler Ciarán Clarke landing the PwC GAA/GPA men’s equivalent.

Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) — PwC LGFA / WGPA Player of the Month

Grainne Egan (Offaly) — PwC Camogie / WGPA Player of the Month

David Clifford (Kerry) — PwC GAA / GPA Player of the Month in Football

Ciaran Clarke (Antrim) — PwC GAA / GPA Player of the Month in Hurling

O’Sullivan has consistently starred for the Rebels; the Mourneabbey forward hitting 2-8 across three games to steer them into this weekend’s league semi-finals, where they now face Donegal.

Dual star Egan shone for Offaly’s football and camogie teams during May and on one memorable weekend, she racked up a combined tally of 4-13, helping the Faithful County to two big wins.

Clifford again underlined his class with a string of high-quality performances for Kerry through the month of May, scoring a remarkable 3-6 against Galway and 1-6 against Dublin.

And Clarke has been central through Antrim’s return to Division 1 hurling, particularly catching the eye when he chipped in with 1-11 (1-1 from play) as the Saffron recorded a massive opening day win over Clare.

The new ladies football and camogie monthly awards come after PwC agreed a new sponsorship deal with the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] to benefit female inter-county players.

The monthly awards scheme recognises outstanding individual achievements in both codes, and were presented for the first time alongside their male equivalents with equal prizes on offer.

Award winners across all four codes are voted for by the GPA’s membership.