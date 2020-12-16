Big names aplenty as Peamount trio up for Player of the Season after stunning double exploits

2020 DOUBLE CHAMPIONS Peamount United see three of their top stars nominated for the Women’s National League [WNL] Player of the Season award.

Nominees: Ryan-Doyle, Slattery, O'Gorman, Duggan, Noonan. Source: WNL.

Captain Áine O’Gorman, midfield maestro Karen Duggan and striker Eleanor Ryan Doyle are all in contention for the top gong, having just played pivotal roles as the all-conquering Dubliners sealed the domestic double with an FAI Cup final success over Cork City.

The Leesiders, who were beaten 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon, are represented on the shortlist by dual star Saoirse Noonan, who has an All-Ireland football final to look forward to on Sunday with the Cork senior ladies.

And completing the five-strong group of nominees is Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery, whose side pushed Peamount all the way but fell just short in the league title decider.

Each of the five enjoyed stellar individual seasons: O’Gorman led by example, steering her troops to two trophies while the 105-time capped international also topped the Golden Boot standings. Ryan Doyle wasn’t far behind on the scoring front, excelling in the 10 role, while former Irish international Duggan was consistent as ever, composed and collected around the middle.

Slattery, like O’Gorman, was the definition of a leader for this rising Shels outfit while 21-year-old Noonan starred for City as they enjoyed a much-improved season.

The winner will be revealed this Sunday on eir Sport 1 at 9.25pm.

Last night, the WNL also confirmed the Young Player of the Season nominees, with the winner to be announced at the same time this weekend.

It’s another seriously talented shortlist with five clubs represented, and bright futures guaranteed for each of the five nominees.

16-year-old Wexford Youths sensation Ellen Molloy could finish 2020 on a high with the award after breaking into Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, as could Cork City Leaving Cert student Éabha O’Mahony, who has been a revelation for the Leesiders this season.

Shelbourne star Jessica Ziu, who has also gotten a taste of senior international experience this year, free-scoring Treaty United striker Aoife Horgan and Shauna Brennan of Galway WFC make up the shortlist.

