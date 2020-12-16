BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Big names aplenty as Peamount trio up for Player of the Season after stunning double exploits

The young player equivalent also has serious talent on the shortlist.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 9:49 AM
54 minutes ago 444 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5301348

2020 DOUBLE CHAMPIONS Peamount United see three of their top stars nominated for the Women’s National League [WNL] Player of the Season award.

pots Nominees: Ryan-Doyle, Slattery, O'Gorman, Duggan, Noonan. Source: WNL.

Captain Áine O’Gorman, midfield maestro Karen Duggan and striker Eleanor Ryan Doyle are all in contention for the top gong, having just played pivotal roles as the all-conquering Dubliners sealed the domestic double with an FAI Cup final success over Cork City.

The Leesiders, who were beaten 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon, are represented on the shortlist by dual star Saoirse Noonan, who has an All-Ireland football final to look forward to on Sunday with the Cork senior ladies.

And completing the five-strong group of nominees is Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery, whose side pushed Peamount all the way but fell just short in the league title decider.

Each of the five enjoyed stellar individual seasons: O’Gorman led by example, steering her troops to two trophies while the 105-time capped international also topped the Golden Boot standings. Ryan Doyle wasn’t far behind on the scoring front, excelling in the 10 role, while former Irish international Duggan was consistent as ever, composed and collected around the middle.

Slattery, like O’Gorman, was the definition of a leader for this rising Shels outfit while 21-year-old Noonan starred for City as they enjoyed a much-improved season.

The winner will be revealed this Sunday on eir Sport 1 at 9.25pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Last night, the WNL also confirmed the Young Player of the Season nominees, with the winner to be announced at the same time this weekend.

It’s another seriously talented shortlist with five clubs represented, and bright futures guaranteed for each of the five nominees. 

16-year-old Wexford Youths sensation Ellen Molloy could finish 2020 on a high with the award after breaking into Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, as could Cork City Leaving Cert student Éabha O’Mahony, who has been a revelation for the Leesiders this season.

Shelbourne star Jessica Ziu, who has also gotten a taste of senior international experience this year, free-scoring Treaty United striker Aoife Horgan and Shauna Brennan of Galway WFC make up the shortlist.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie