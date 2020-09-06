Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Finland

Darren Randolph 7Our Rating The one Irish player who can't really be faulted. Could do little about the goal, and made a couple of important saves. 6 Your

John Egan 6Our Rating The defence looked a little vulnerable on occasion, but Egan was solid and did a decent job overall. 6 Your

Shane Duffy 6Our Rating Remains a threat in attack and came very close to scoring an equaliser similar to his goal against Bulgaria, but will be disappointed with another game where the defence have failed to keep a clean sheet. 6 Your

Enda Stevens 5Our Rating Lost his man for the goal and was sloppy in possession at times. Still hasn't shown the attacking excellence, which he frequently demonstrates for Sheffield United, in a green shirt. 6 Your

Matt Doherty 5Our Rating Another quiet game from Doherty. He had one excellent through pass that almost led to an Aaron Connolly goal, but you still get the sense he is adapting to the extra responsibilities of right-back as opposed to right wing-back, where he invariably was deployed at Wolves. 6 Your

Harry Arter 5Our Rating Came into it a bit more as Ireland pushed for an equaliser, but overall, looked a little sluggish, having been out of action for a long period, and was caught out in the build up to the winning goal. 6 Your

Jayson Molumby 5Our Rating The 21-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, but didn't really have the impact he would have hoped for on his senior international debut. 6 Your

Robbie Brady 5Our Rating The official man of the match, but that's not saying much, given how poorly Ireland played. Brady had a couple of nice moments, but was clearly lacking full fitness and was one of the culprits for Ireland's build-up play being too slow at times. 6 Your

Callum O'Dowda 5Our Rating Couldn't really influence the play, aside from one or two decent dribbles, and worryingly had to go off injured just before the hour mark. 6 Your

Aaron Connolly 6Our Rating Probably has been Ireland's brightest attacker for the past two matches now with his speed and ingenuity, though as with his colleagues, lacked the necessary killer instinct at key moments. 6 Your

Adam Idah 5Our Rating Another difficult day for Idah on his home debut. The 19-year-old clearly has huge potential, but struggled and looked isolated up front for the most part. It was no real surprise when he made way for the more experienced David McGoldrick once Ireland went behind. 6 Your

Stephen Kenny 6Our Rating You can't judge him too harshly given the lack of time he's had to work with his new players. He made another bold selection call today, changing his whole midfield and handing an international debut to Jayson Molumby. However, familiar problems persisted, with Ireland lacking real attacking threat and a set piece the most likely chance of a goal. 6 Your

Substitutions: The changes definitely made a difference, with James McClean, Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick providing a bit more experience and energy in attack. Yet they still could not provide the cutting edge, with McGoldrick in particular missing one great chance late on. 6