Dublin: 17°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Finland

It was a disappointing evening for Ireland in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 8:04 PM
52 minutes ago 12,038 Views 14 Comments
Darren Randolph

7Our Rating

The one Irish player who can't really be faulted. Could do little about the goal, and made a couple of important saves. 

6

John Egan

6Our Rating

The defence looked a little vulnerable on occasion, but Egan was solid and did a decent job overall.

6

Shane Duffy

6Our Rating

Remains a threat in attack and came very close to scoring an equaliser similar to his goal against Bulgaria, but will be disappointed with another game where the defence have failed to keep a clean sheet.

6

Enda Stevens

5Our Rating

Lost his man for the goal and was sloppy in possession at times. Still hasn't shown the attacking excellence, which he frequently demonstrates for Sheffield United, in a green shirt.

6

Matt Doherty

5Our Rating

Another quiet game from Doherty. He had one excellent through pass that almost led to an Aaron Connolly goal, but you still get the sense he is adapting to the extra responsibilities of right-back as opposed to right wing-back, where he invariably was deployed at Wolves.

6

Harry Arter

5Our Rating

Came into it a bit more as Ireland pushed for an equaliser, but overall, looked a little sluggish, having been out of action for a long period, and was caught out in the build up to the winning goal.

6

Jayson Molumby

5Our Rating

The 21-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, but didn't really have the impact he would have hoped for on his senior international debut.

6

Robbie Brady

5Our Rating

The official man of the match, but that's not saying much, given how poorly Ireland played. Brady had a couple of nice moments, but was clearly lacking full fitness and was one of the culprits for Ireland's build-up play being too slow at times.

6

Callum O'Dowda

5Our Rating

Couldn't really influence the play, aside from one or two decent dribbles, and worryingly had to go off injured just before the hour mark.

6

Aaron Connolly

6Our Rating

Probably has been Ireland's brightest attacker for the past two matches now with his speed and ingenuity, though as with his colleagues, lacked the necessary killer instinct at key moments.

6

Adam Idah

5Our Rating

Another difficult day for Idah on his home debut. The 19-year-old clearly has huge potential, but struggled and looked isolated up front for the most part. It was no real surprise when he made way for the more experienced David McGoldrick once Ireland went behind.

6

Stephen Kenny

6Our Rating

You can't judge him too harshly given the lack of time he's had to work with his new players. He made another bold selection call today, changing his whole midfield and handing an international debut to Jayson Molumby. However, familiar problems persisted, with Ireland lacking real attacking threat and a set piece the most likely chance of a goal. 

6

Substitutions: The changes definitely made a difference, with James McClean, Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick providing a bit more experience and energy in attack. Yet they still could not provide the cutting edge, with McGoldrick in particular missing one great chance late on. 6

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Leave a Comment
