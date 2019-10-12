Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Georgia

6Our Rating Had very little to do, but did what he needed to do well.
Darren Randolph
6Our Rating
Had very little to do, but did what he needed to do well.
6Our Rating Defended well when he needed to, but will be disappointed he couldn't offer more going forward.
Seamus Coleman
6Our Rating
Defended well when he needed to, but will be disappointed he couldn't offer more going forward.
6Our Rating Was not in his best position, but still a little disappointing in attack and had one or two nervy defensive moments. He had one very good run in the first half, but certainly did not bring his Wolves form into the game.
Matt Doherty
6Our Rating
Was not in his best position, but still a little disappointing in attack and had one or two nervy defensive moments. He had one very good run in the first half, but certainly did not bring his Wolves form into the game.
7Our Rating A deserved man of the match and one of the few positives for Ireland on a disappointing night, Egan looked assured at the back on his competitive debut.
John Egan
7Our Rating
A deserved man of the match and one of the few positives for Ireland on a disappointing night, Egan looked assured at the back on his competitive debut.
7Our Rating Made a few important headers and tackles to keep Georgia at bay and earn another clean sheet.
Shane Duffy
7Our Rating
Made a few important headers and tackles to keep Georgia at bay and earn another clean sheet.
5Our Rating Did okay from a defensive perspective, but his distribution was frequently poor.
Glenn Whelan
5Our Rating
Did okay from a defensive perspective, but his distribution was frequently poor.
5Our Rating His set pieces were dangerous, but aside from that, he had very little influence on the game.
Conor Hourihane
5Our Rating
His set pieces were dangerous, but aside from that, he had very little influence on the game.
5Our Rating Seldom looked comfortable and was largely a bystander as Georgia invariably controlled the midfield.
Jeff Hendrick
5Our Rating
Seldom looked comfortable and was largely a bystander as Georgia invariably controlled the midfield.
5Our Rating Tried his heart out as ever - an asset off the ball, but too often a liability in possession.
James McClean
5Our Rating
Tried his heart out as ever - an asset off the ball, but too often a liability in possession.
5Our Rating Produced one dangerous cross in the first half and had the occasional nice touch, but the game largely passed him by.
Callum Robinson
5Our Rating
Produced one dangerous cross in the first half and had the occasional nice touch, but the game largely passed him by.
5Our Rating Held the ball up well sporadically, but was given virtually no service, and so had little to do.
James Collins
5Our Rating
Held the ball up well sporadically, but was given virtually no service, and so had little to do.
5Our Rating Will argue that Georgia is a tough place to go, but it was undeniably two points dropped for Ireland. His team struggled to keep the ball throughout. It plainly wasn't working at half-time and yet, it wasn't until well into the second half that he started to make changes.
Mick McCarthy
5Our Rating
Will argue that Georgia is a tough place to go, but it was undeniably two points dropped for Ireland. His team struggled to keep the ball throughout. It plainly wasn't working at half-time and yet, it wasn't until well into the second half that he started to make changes.
Subs: Aaron Connolly added pace and threat to the forward line after his 78th-minute introduction. Alan Browne and Derek Williams didn’t really have enough time to meaningfully influence the play.
COMMENTS (11)