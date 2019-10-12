Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Georgia

Darren Randolph 6Our Rating Had very little to do, but did what he needed to do well. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Seamus Coleman 6Our Rating Defended well when he needed to, but will be disappointed he couldn't offer more going forward. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Matt Doherty 6Our Rating Was not in his best position, but still a little disappointing in attack and had one or two nervy defensive moments. He had one very good run in the first half, but certainly did not bring his Wolves form into the game. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

John Egan 7Our Rating A deserved man of the match and one of the few positives for Ireland on a disappointing night, Egan looked assured at the back on his competitive debut. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Duffy 7Our Rating Made a few important headers and tackles to keep Georgia at bay and earn another clean sheet. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Glenn Whelan 5Our Rating Did okay from a defensive perspective, but his distribution was frequently poor. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Hourihane 5Our Rating His set pieces were dangerous, but aside from that, he had very little influence on the game. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jeff Hendrick 5Our Rating Seldom looked comfortable and was largely a bystander as Georgia invariably controlled the midfield. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James McClean 5Our Rating Tried his heart out as ever - an asset off the ball, but too often a liability in possession. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Callum Robinson 5Our Rating Produced one dangerous cross in the first half and had the occasional nice touch, but the game largely passed him by. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Collins 5Our Rating Held the ball up well sporadically, but was given virtually no service, and so had little to do. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Mick McCarthy 5Our Rating Will argue that Georgia is a tough place to go, but it was undeniably two points dropped for Ireland. His team struggled to keep the ball throughout. It plainly wasn't working at half-time and yet, it wasn't until well into the second half that he started to make changes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs: Aaron Connolly added pace and threat to the forward line after his 78th-minute introduction. Alan Browne and Derek Williams didn’t really have enough time to meaningfully influence the play.