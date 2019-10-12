This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Georgia

Mick McCarthy’s men were held amid a disappointing stalemate in Tbilisi.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 4:15 PM
23 minutes ago 2,305 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848669

Darren Randolph

6Our Rating

Had very little to do, but did what he needed to do well.

6

Seamus Coleman

6Our Rating

Defended well when he needed to, but will be disappointed he couldn't offer more going forward.

6

 

Matt Doherty

6Our Rating

Was not in his best position, but still a little disappointing in attack and had one or two nervy defensive moments. He had one very good run in the first half, but certainly did not bring his Wolves form into the game.

6

John Egan

7Our Rating

A deserved man of the match and one of the few positives for Ireland on a disappointing night, Egan looked assured at the back on his competitive debut.

6

Shane Duffy

7Our Rating

Made a few important headers and tackles to keep Georgia at bay and earn another clean sheet.

6

Glenn Whelan

5Our Rating

Did okay from a defensive perspective, but his distribution was frequently poor.

6

Conor Hourihane

5Our Rating

His set pieces were dangerous, but aside from that, he had very little influence on the game.

6

Jeff Hendrick

5Our Rating

Seldom looked comfortable and was largely a bystander as Georgia invariably controlled the midfield.

6

James McClean

5Our Rating

Tried his heart out as ever - an asset off the ball, but too often a liability in possession.

6

Callum Robinson

5Our Rating

Produced one dangerous cross in the first half and had the occasional nice touch, but the game largely passed him by.

6

James Collins

5Our Rating

Held the ball up well sporadically, but was given virtually no service, and so had little to do.

6

Mick McCarthy

5Our Rating

Will argue that Georgia is a tough place to go, but it was undeniably two points dropped for Ireland. His team struggled to keep the ball throughout. It plainly wasn't working at half-time and yet, it wasn't until well into the second half that he started to make changes.

6

Subs: Aaron Connolly added pace and threat to the forward line after his 78th-minute introduction. Alan Browne and Derek Williams didn’t really have enough time to meaningfully influence the play.

