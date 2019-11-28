This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I gave the best of me' - Pochettino has his say after Spurs sacking

The Argentinian was replaced by Jose Mourinho less than 24 hours after he was dismissed but chairman Daniel Levy.

By David Sneyd Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 6:52 PM
55 minutes ago 1,693 Views 2 Comments
Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Nick Potts
Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Nick Potts

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS broken his silence following his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Argentinian was replaced by Jose Mourinho less than 24 hours after he was dismissed but insists he gave the best of himself during his time in charge of the club.

Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season and made them a regular in the top four after decades of underachievement. 

In a statement released by the League Managers’ Association (LMA), he said: “I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success. Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

