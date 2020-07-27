This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in England arrest 15-year-old boy after 'shameful' abuse of Irish-born defender Kioso

The Luton Town player was racially abused on social media.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jul 2020, 2:36 PM
Peter Kioso pictured after joining Luton Town from Hartlepool United back in January.
Peter Kioso pictured after joining Luton Town from Hartlepool United back in January.
Image: Luton Town Football Club

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY from Hartlepool in the north-east of England has been arrested by police investigating racial abuse which was sent to Luton Town’s Peter Kioso.

On Friday, Kioso shared a screenshot of a comment on an Instagram Live video which showed the 20-year-old right-back celebrating after Luton avoided relegation from the Championship by defeating Blackburn Rovers.

Kioso, who was born in Dublin to Congolese parents, was adamant that the abhorrent remark had been made by a supporter of Hartlepool United, his former club.

“This happened on Wednesday night after the boys and I were celebrating such a big thing that we did and I was not going to let that ruin the moment.” he tweeted. “But now that everything has calmed down, I feel like I [should] shed light on it to let everyone know how things still are in 2020.”

Kioso joined Luton Town from Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee back in January. He made his first-team debut for Luton as a substitute in their 1-0 win at Hull City nine days ago.

“On Friday 24 July 2020, a 15-year-old male from the Hartlepool area was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence in connection with comments made to a Luton Town Football Club player on a social media platform,” reads a statement issued this afternoon by Cleveland Police.

“The comments are believed to have been made on a live Instagram feed on the evening of Wednesday 22 July. The male has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy was arrested in relation to racist comments sent to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. Republic of Ireland and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick also recently reported receiving similar abuse on social media. 

Over the weekend, Luton Town issued a strong statement in support of Peter Kioso, who played schoolboy football with Malahide United before joining MK Dons as a teenager.

“All at Luton Town are appalled that discriminatory comments can be directed towards anyone in this day and age, but we are especially upset for one of our young players, Peter Kioso, who has been subjected to shameful abuse this week – a week when he has made his club and league debut and rightly celebrated his role in helping us survive in the Championship.

“As a club and a town which celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion, we firmly stand behind Peter and all of our minority players and staff regardless of their skin tone, ethnicity or religion.

“We have been helping the police with enquiries to bring the perpetrator of this mindless act to account. Racism is unacceptable in person or via any media channel and we believe it is high time that there is a review of how social media channels are categorised to make them more accountable for content distributed over their channels.

“Either identity transparency is exercised to make individuals responsible for their words or, where anonymity, aliases and cloaking is permitted, the carrier becomes liable.” 

