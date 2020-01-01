Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland senior football championship?

IN THE MIX for six, is it?

After completing the Drive for Five and lifting the Sam Maguire Cup for an unprecedented fifth year in-a-row, Dublin are the ones to catch in 2020 once again.

Under new management, however, other counties will feel that this is their time to pounce. And after being edged out in the All-Ireland final after a replay last time out, Peter Keane’s Kerry young guns will certainly fancy their chances.

As we all know, anything can happen with Mayo, and last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists and 2018 finalists Tyrone will always feel they’re in with a shout.

Donegal and Galway — under new management too — may also be sides to keep an eye on, alongside many others who have been knocking on the Super 8s door of late.

All will be revealed in due course, but we want to know who you think will win the 2020 All-Ireland football championship? Vote in our poll, and let us know in the comments section below.

Who will it be?

