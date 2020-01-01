This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland senior football championship?

Will Dublin be dethroned?

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 11:00 AM
28 minutes ago 896 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4930924
The Dublin team celebrating five-in-a-row with fans.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Dublin team celebrating five-in-a-row with fans.
The Dublin team celebrating five-in-a-row with fans.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IN THE MIX for six, is it?

After completing the Drive for Five and lifting the Sam Maguire Cup for an unprecedented fifth year in-a-row, Dublin are the ones to catch in 2020 once again. 

Under new management, however, other counties will feel that this is their time to pounce. And after being edged out in the All-Ireland final after a replay last time out, Peter Keane’s Kerry young guns will certainly fancy their chances.

As we all know, anything can happen with Mayo, and last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists and 2018 finalists Tyrone will always feel they’re in with a shout. 

Donegal and Galway — under new management too — may also be sides to keep an eye on, alongside many others who have been knocking on the Super 8s door of late. 

All will be revealed in due course, but we want to know who you think will win the 2020 All-Ireland football championship? Vote in our poll, and let us know in the comments section below.

Who will it be?


Poll Results:

Dublin (190)
Kerry (164)
Other (47)
Mayo (41)
Galway&nbsp; (23)
Donegal (22)
Tyrone&nbsp; (4)







The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie