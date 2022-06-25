Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

Both games are live on Sky Sports Arena.

Derry v Clare, 3.45pm, live on Sky Sports Arena

Dublin v Cork, 6pm, live on Sky Sports Arena

IT’S QUARTER-FINAL WEEKEND in the All-Ireland senior football championship, with two big Croke Park double-headers down for decision.

Derry and Clare open the action at HQ this evening; Rory Gallagher’s Ulster champions going up against Colm Collins’ Banner, as both counties look to bridge lengthy gaps for success in the business end of this competition.

The winners advance to face either Armagh or Galway in the semi-final.

Dublin welcome Cork to the capital in the second of Saturday’s showdowns. This is undoubtedly a huge challenge for the Rebels, as Dessie Farrell’s Sky Blues look to wrestle Sam Maguire back — reigning champions Tyrone are out of the race.

The reward for the victors of this tie? A last-four date with heavyweights Kerry or Mayo.

