Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

It’s Derry v Clare and Dublin v Cork in Croke Park this evening.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 6:45 AM
49 minutes ago 891 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5796840
Both games are live on Sky Sports Arena.
Image: Inpho Sports.
Both games are live on Sky Sports Arena.
Both games are live on Sky Sports Arena.
Image: Inpho Sports.

Derry v Clare, 3.45pm, live on Sky Sports Arena

Dublin v Cork, 6pm, live on Sky Sports Arena 

**********

IT’S QUARTER-FINAL WEEKEND in the All-Ireland senior football championship, with two big Croke Park double-headers down for decision.

Derry and Clare open the action at HQ this evening; Rory Gallagher’s Ulster champions going up against Colm Collins’ Banner, as both counties look to bridge lengthy gaps for success in the business end of this competition.

The winners advance to face either Armagh or Galway in the semi-final.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Dublin welcome Cork to the capital in the second of Saturday’s showdowns. This is undoubtedly a huge challenge for the Rebels, as Dessie Farrell’s Sky Blues look to wrestle Sam Maguire back — reigning champions Tyrone are out of the race.

The reward for the victors of this tie? A last-four date with heavyweights Kerry or Mayo.

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals?


Poll Results:

Derry and Dublin (289)
Clare and Dublin (79)
Clare and Cork (35)
Derry and Cork (20)




About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie