Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon lift the 2023 All-Ireland hurling title. James Crombie/INPHO
Your shout

Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2024?

Limerick are chasing an historic five-in-a-row.
0
163
31 minutes ago

LIMERICK ARE EYEING history.

The Treaty will bid to become the first-ever hurling team to complete an All-Ireland five-in-a-row in 2024.

Should John Kiely’s side reign supreme once more, it would also be six Liam McCarthy lifts in seven years.

2022 and 2023 finalists Kilkenny, meanwhile, will hope it’s a case of third time lucky, with Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Galway also contesting recent finals.

Tipp last triumphed in 2019, while the Tribe were top of the tree in ’17.

But who do you think will prevail in this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Limerick (21)
Cork (11)
Galway (4)
Kilkenny (3)
Clare (3)
Waterford (2)
Tipperary (1)
Other (1)








The 42 Team
