Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland ladies football title in 2024?

DUBLIN RETURNED TO the summit in 2023.

Like their male counterparts, Mick Bohan’s side ended what they’d consider a long wait for All-Ireland senior championship glory.

They defeated Kerry in the final to get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020.

In the interim, Meath sensationally ended their Drive for Five and went back-to-back, with the Kingdom now falling short in consecutive deciders.

After Dublin and Cork’s duopoly, the playing field is perhaps more level than ever before, with several challengers to the crown.

Who do you think will prevail in this year’s All-Ireland senior ladies football championship? Let us know.

