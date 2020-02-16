This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Porto striker walks off pitch after monkey chants

Moussa Marega was targeted by some fans in a stormy Portuguese league game at Vitoria Guimaeres on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,347 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5009513
Moussa Marega (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Moussa Marega (file pic).
Moussa Marega (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PORTO’S MALI international striker Moussa Marega walked off the pitch in disgust after being subjected to a torrent of monkey chants in a stormy Portuguese league game at Vitoria Guimaeres on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had scored a 60th-minute winner for Porto against his former club which sparked the home fans to aim even more vitriol at the France-born player, which had started as early as the pre-match warm-up.

In the 71st minute, Marega signalled to the bench that he was walking off in protest even though teammates, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and Vitoria players tried to get him to stay on the pitch.

As he walked off, an angry and upset Marega gave a thumbs-down signal with both gloved hands to the home fans.

He had already been given a yellow card for his goal celebration.

Marega played for Vitoria Guimaeres from 2016-2017 on loan from Porto, scoring 13 goals in 25 games.

Marega later wrote on Instagram after the game, which Porto won 2-1, that his tormentors were “idiots who come to the stadium just to make racist chants.”

“And I also thank the referees for not protecting me and for giving me a yellow card, because I am defending my skin colour.

“I hope I will never see you again on a football field. You are a disgrace.”

Conceicao blasted the home fans before posting a photo of his player on social media with the message: “We are all Moussa.”

“We are completely indignant at what happened,” he added. 

We know the passion that exists at Vitoria and I think that most fans do not recognise themselves in the attitude of other people who insulted Moussa.

“We are a family, regardless of nationality, skin or hair colour. We are all human, we deserve respect. What has happened here is lamentable.”

Vitoria Guimaraes or the Portuguese football federation were yet to comment on the incident.

Sporting Lisbon, one of Porto’s bitterest rivals, issued a statement supporting Marega and “repudiating any act of racism or social prejudice”.

© – AFP 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie