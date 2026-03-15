Portugal surprise Georgia to clinch first Rugby Europe Championship since 2004

PORTUGAL DOWNED GEORGIA 19-17 on Sunday in Leganes to deny Los Lelos a record extending ninth straight Rugby Europe Championship crown.

Replacement fly-half Manuel Vareiro kicked 11 second-half points to secure Portugal’s second title in the second-tier competition, below the Six Nations.

Portugal, 16th in the world rankings, reached the final after beating Spain in the semi-finals last week.

Georgia’s progress to the decider was overshadowed after it was on announced on Friday six internationals had been suspended for doping violations.

Their dominance in the Rugby Europe Championship has raised calls for their inclusion in the Six Nations. They sit in 13th place in the World Rugby rankings, one spot below Wales, but there is currently no pathway for sides in the tournament to feature in the Six Nations.

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Georgia led Portugal 12-3 at the break thanks to tries from flanker Ilia Spanderashvili and number eight Tornike Jalagonia.

Portugal’s starting fly-half Domingos Cabral kicked a first-half penalty for the team coached by former All Black Simon Mannix.

Marco Bortolami’s Georgia extended their advantage to 17-9 thanks to a try from Pau number eight Beka Gorgadze, but two Vareiro penalties kept Portugal within touching distance with 13 minutes to go.

Vareiro then slotted another three-pointer before Colomiers winger Vincent Pinto crossed and the fly-half made the conversion to give Portugal their first title in the event since 2004.

Spain finished third after overcoming Romania 29-23 earlier in the day.

– © AFP 2026