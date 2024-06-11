LIVE: Portugal v Ireland, international friendly

Three changes to the Irish team started against Hungary, with Liam Scales, Troy Parrott and Jake O’Brien coming into the side, while Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy and Finn Azaz drop to the bench.
STARTING XI | Portugal v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 11, 2024
Jake O'Brien starts for Ireland for the first time after his impressive performance against Hungary 👏
Troy Parrott & Liam Scales also come into the side with Ireland set to kick-off at 7.45pm 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FumRJZxmnZ
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland will be hoping to build on last week’s win over Hungary and boost John O’Shea’s chances of being made permanent manager in the process.
It won’t be easy, however.
They face a Portugal side who are one of the favourites for the Euros and ranked sixth in the world, 54 places above Ireland.