LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Portugal v Ireland, international friendly

Ireland face Portugal as they look to build on last week’s win against Hungary.
6.51pm, 11 Jun 2024
1 min ago 7:10PM

Three changes to the Irish team started against Hungary, with Liam Scales, Troy Parrott and Jake O’Brien coming into the side, while Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy and Finn Azaz drop to the bench.

5 mins ago 7:05PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland will be hoping to build on last week’s win over Hungary and boost John O’Shea’s chances of being made permanent manager in the process.

It won’t be easy, however.

They face a Portugal side who are one of the favourites for the Euros and ranked sixth in the world, 54 places above Ireland.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
