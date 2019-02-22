These 5 Premier League fixtures will be exclusive to Irish Sky Sports customers

Manchester United host Watford in one of five exclusive games for Irish customers.

Manchester United host Watford in one of five exclusive games for Irish customers.

THE SCRAMBLE FOR the Premier League title looks set to descend into a three-horse race this Spring, with many of the season’s closing marquee fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

A win for Tottenham this Saturday afternoon will cut the gap at the top of the league to just two points, with Liverpool making the difficult trip to Old Trafford and City focusing on their Carabao Cup final date with Chelsea on Sunday.

Today, Sky announced its broadcast schedule for April which includes Manchester City’s clash with title rivals Spurs at the Etihad on 20 April and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first Manchester derby on 24 April.

The broadcaster also revealed the five 3pm fixtures which will be available exclusively to Irish customers.

The scramble for the Premier League looks set to descend into a three-horse race.

Sky’s Ireland exclusive 3pm games

Sat, 23 Feb: Newcastle v Huddersfield

Sat, 2 March: Bournemouth v Man City

Sat, 9 March: Leicester v Fulham

Sat, 16 March: Burnley v Leicester

Sat, 30 March: Man Utd v Watford

Sky’s April broadcast schedule

Tue, 2 April: Wolves vs Man Utd (19.45pm)

Fri, 5 April: Southampton vs Liverpool (20.00pm)

Sat, 6 April: Man City vs Cardiff (12.30pm)*

Sun, 7 April: Everton vs Arsenal (14.05pm)

Sun, 7 April: Tottenham vs Brighton (16.30pm)**

Mon, 8 April: Chelsea vs West Ham (20.00pm)

Fri, 12 April: Leicester vs Newcastle (20.00pm)

Sat, 13 April: Tottenham vs Huddersfield (12.30pm)**

Sun, 14 April: Crystal Palace vs Man City (14.05pm)**

Sun, 14 April: Liverpool vs Chelsea (16.30pm)**

Mon, 15 April: Watford vs Arsenal (20.00pm)

Sat, 20 April: Man City vs Tottenham (12.30pm)

Sun, 21 April: Everton vs Man Utd (13:30pm)

Sun, 21 April: Cardiff vs Liverpool (16.00pm)

Mon, 22 April: Chelsea vs Burnley (20.00pm)

Wed, 24 April: Man United vs Man City (19.45pm)

Fri, 26 April: Liverpool vs Huddersfield (20.00pm)**

Sat, 27 April: Tottenham vs West Ham (12.30pm)**

Sun, 28 April: Burnley vs Man City (14.05pm)**

Sun, 28 April: Man Utd vs Chelsea (16.30pm)**

Mon, 29 April: Leicester vs Arsenal (20.00pm)**

(*subject to FA Cup participation)

(**subject to UCL/EL participation)

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: