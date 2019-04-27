Long's fourth goal in five games helps Southampton preserve their Premier League status

SHANE LONG’S FOURTH goal in five games helped preserve Southampton’s Premier League status for another year after the Saints’ topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at St Mary’s.

A win for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side would have lifted them to 40 points and secure their top-flight status on their own terms – however, a point turned out to be good enough as Cardiff City suffered defeat at relegated Fulham.

Long’s fine form continued this afternoon, the Ireland international opening the scoring on 12 minutes – a delay which felt like an eternity for some Southampton supporters.

The 32-year-old set a new Premier League record on Tuesday night when he gave Southampton the lead away to Watford after just six seconds.

Dan Gosling got Bournemouth back on level terms on 20 minutes and they took the advantage in at the break when Callum Robinson netted his first of the afternoon just past the half-hour mark.

James Ward-Prowse and Matt Targett’s second-half goals looked to be enough to hand Southampton the victory, but Robinson popped up again in stoppage time to earn Eddie Howe’s side a draw.

Shane Long scored his fourth goal in five Premier League games this afternoon. Source: Adam Davy

Cardiff, meanwhile, will be praying for Brighton to slip up in the day’s late game after their limp performance saw them slip to a 1-0 defeat away to relegated Fulham.

Former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel scored the only goal of the game as the Londoners earned their third win and clean sheet on the bounce.

Chris Hughton’s side take on Newcastle in the day’s late kick-off, where a win for Brighton would all but secure their Premier League status.

Victory at the Amex would leave them six points clear of Cardiff, meaning Neil Warnock’s side would need to win their final two games and overturn a -14 goal difference.

Cardiff's Danny Ward reacts to a missed chance. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Wolves exacted some revenge for their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Watford this afternoon after they ran out 2-1 winners at Vicarage Road.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored either side of Andre Gray’s goal for the home side to firm up their hold on 7th position in the league, four points clear of Everton with two games to play.

The Toffees, meanwhile, travelled to Crystal Palace in the final 3pm of the day. It finished scoreless at Selhurst Park as Roy Hogdson’s side continue their drive for a top-half finish.

Saturday’s 3pm Games

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Fulham 1-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth

Watford 1-2 Wolves

