Aubameyang shares Golden Boot after match-winning brace at Burnley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his first goal against Burnley.

ARSENAL FINISHED THEIR Premier League campaign on a high with a 3-1 win away to Burnely, less than three weeks before their Europa League final date with London rivals Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the visitors off the mark on 52 minutes to score his 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Gabonese international then doubled Arsenal’s lead just after the hour mark to score his 22nd Premier League goal of the campaign – drawing him level with Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mané in the race for the Golden Boot.

Ashley Barnes pulled one back for Burnley, before Eddie Nketiah netted his first-ever Premier League goal to seal the win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishes the season as joint top scorer in the Premier League. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham leapfrogged Watford on the final day of the season to secure a top-half finish following their 4-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Mark Noble book-ended the scoring for the visitors, grabbing his first after a quarter of an hour and wrapping up the win on 78 minutes.

Gerard Deulofeu had pulled the Hornets back into the game after Manuel Lanzini put the Hammers 2-0 ahead.

However, Jose Holebas’ red card shattered any hopes of a West Ham comeback and Marko Arnautovic scored his side’s third before Noble rounded off the victory.

A fine end to the season for West Ham. Source: Paul Harding

Crystal Palace emerged on the right side of an eight-goal thriller against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson’s side running out 5-3 winners.

The home side raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to a Michy Batshuayi brace and Jack Simpson’s own goal.

Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ibe pulled it back to 3-2 for Eddie Howe’s side before Patrick Van Aanholt added a fourth the Eagles.

Joshua King struck to reduce the gap to one goal, before Andros Townsend settled the game on 80 minutes.

Irish teenager Mark Travers was handed his second Premier League start for Bournemouth this afternoon, having kept a clean sheet against Tottenham last Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi scored twice in the opening half for Crystal Palace. Source: Bradley Collyer

Newcastle United eased to a comfortable 4-0 win away to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Jonjo Shelvey’s fantastic strike opened the scoring before Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon all got themselves on the scoresheet to record an ultimately comfortable final-day victory.

Southampton and Huddersfield share the spoils at St Mary’s.

Shane Long featured for the opening 45 minutes of the game, but it was Nathan Redmond who put the home side ahead four minutes before the break.

Alex Pritchard pulled a goal back for Huddersfield as the game finished 1-1.

Premier League Final Day Results

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth

Fulham 0-4 Newcastle United

Leicester 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Manchester United 0-2 Wolves

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield

Tottenham 2-2 Everton

Watford 1-4 West Ham

