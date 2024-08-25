Advertisement
Premier League

Chelsea hit Wolves for six as Newcastle rescued by dramatic VAR decision

Noni Madueke hits a 15-minute hat-trick against Wolves while Bournemouth denied a stoppage-time winner.
4.29pm, 25 Aug 2024
NONI MADUEKE ENJOYED his trip to the midlands after all as he scored a 15-minute hat-trick in Chelsea’s stunning 6-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Madueke was the target of stick from the stands following his negative comments about the city of Wolverhampton in a now deleted Instagram post, but his second-half treble and a debut goal from Joao Felix gave Enzo Maresca his first win as Blues boss.

It was a brilliant second-half display from Chelsea after a breathless first 45 minutes ended 2-2.

Nicolas Jackson gave the visitors an early lead but Matheus Cunha deservedly equalised.

Against the run of play Cole Palmer put the Blues 2-1 up right before the break, but there was still time for Jorgen Strand Larsen to level deep into stoppage time.

Palmer created all three of Madueke’s goals before Pedro Neto stepped off the bench against his old side to set up Joao Felix on his second debut for the club.

newcastle-uniteds-anthony-gordon-scores-their-sides-first-goal-of-the-game-during-the-premier-league-match-at-the-vitality-stadium-bournemouth-picture-date-sunday-august-25-2024 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their equaliser. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Bournemouth were denied a dramatic victory over Newcastle by a controversial VAR decision which robbed Dango Ouattara of a late winner.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was furious after the stoppage-time goal was ruled out for handball, and was booked for his protests at the end of the 1-1 draw.

There was frustration for both managers, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still unable to gain a victory at his old stamping ground.

The Magpies, trailing to Marcus Tavernier’s first-half goal, had hauled themselves level through Anthony Gordon and pressed hard for a late winner.

But they were denied by some top-class saves from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto before the match exploded at the other end.

Since taking over as Magpies boss in 2021, Howe has failed to win all five Premier League matches against his former club.

Bizarrely, while in charge of the Cherries he went five games without beating Newcastle, meaning he is now winless in the last 10 instalments of a fixture synonymous with his name.

Author
Press Association
