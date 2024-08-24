Son on the double as Spurs thump Everton, West Ham win at Palace

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton

SON HEUNG-MIN SCORED twice after Yves Bissouma had climbed off the naughty step to fire Tottenham on their way to a thumping 4-0 victory over Everton.

Bissouma put himself back in Ange Postecoglou’s good books after the Spurs boss likened him to a naughty child who was now behaving himself, having been suspended for one match by the club for taking laughing gas.

Restored to the starting line-up, the Mali international instantly repaid Postecoglou’s faith with a stunning 20-yard strike to open the scoring.

It was Bissouma’s first Spurs goal, in his 57th match for the club, and he marked it with a contrite celebration before running up to the touchline to hug his manager.

Jordan Pickford then blotted his copybook when his dreadful error allowed Son to double Tottenham’s lead.

Cristian Romero headed a third and Son struck again late on to leave Everton slipping towards full crisis-club mode just two games into the season.

Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham United

TOMAS SOUCEK AND Jarrod Bowen both struck inside five second-half minutes to secure West Ham a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Soucek finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Bowen made it two on a south London afternoon that started under soggy conditions.

Eberechi Eze had produced the best chance for either side before the break with a crossbar-rattling effort that appeared to have swung momentum the hosts’ way.

Substitute Ismaila Sarr nearly cut the deficit but like his team-mate was denied by the woodwork as the hosts walked away empty-handed on his home debut.

Fulham 2-1 Leicester City

EMILE SMITH ROWE scored on his home debut as Fulham claimed a 2-1 win over Leicester at Craven Cottage.

Smith Rowe opened his Premier League account for the Cottagers with a placed finish in the 18th minute.

Despite losing their lead when Leicester’s Wout Faes equalised with a header, Fulham bounced back from last week’s late defeat at Manchester United with a winner from Alex Iwobi earning them their first three points of the season.

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest

SOUTHAMPTON’S FIRST HOME game since their return to the top flight ended in a meek 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal 20 minutes from time settled a forgettable meeting at St Mary’s.

The Forest captain crashed the ball home after the hosts’ defence had failed to deal with a corner to hand Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a first win of the season and leave Saints without a point after their first two games.

The result reflected an insipid attacking display from Russell Martin’s side, who registered a single shot on target and whose general lack of urgency turned a buoyant atmosphere before kick-off on the south coast into one of audible frustration amongst home fans, some of whom booed their team off at the end.