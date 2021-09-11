Arsenal move off bottom of the table, Man City edge Leicester

Updated at 17.38

PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang gave under-fire Arsenal manager Arteta some much-needed breathing space in the Premier League today.

Gabon forward Aubameyang tapped home in the 66th minute, with a VAR check going in the Gunners’ favour as Norwich appealed in vain for offside.

After three successive defeats in the top-flight, Arsenal’s first league goal this season was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Despite Ronaldo’s snub, Bernardo Silva showed Manchester City can cope just fine with their array of talent as he fired the champions to a 1-0 win at Leicester.

Portugal playmaker Silva struck in the 62nd minute with a close-range finish after Caglar Soyuncu blocked Joao Cancelo’s drive.

Second placed City have now won their last three games.

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored his first Premier League goal for Wolves in their 2-0 win at Watford.

Wolves’ first league goal this season — an own goal by Watford’s Francisco Sierralta — was followed by Hwang’s 83rd-minute tap-in in his debut appearance after joining from Leipzig last month.

Brighton won 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute strike, while West Ham striker Michail Antonio was sent off in their 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Premier League 3pm results:

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City

Brentford 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 0-1 Man City

Man United 4-1 Newcastle

Southampton 0-0 West Ham

Watford 0-2 Wolves

